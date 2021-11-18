A “mast year” spells acorn abundance

By Dan Armitage, host of Buckeye Sportsman, Ohio’s longest running outdoor radio show

Our log cabin has a green metal roof. It is shaded by the branches of a pair of huge white oak trees. In our two decades enjoying the small, rural getaway, never have we been routed out of our sleep or jumped from our seats on the porch as often by the gunshot sounds of acorns landing overhead. While we are used to the occasional “pow” of a nut impacting the metal this time of year, never have we witnessed a rain of acorns like we have experienced this autumn. And now we know why.

The Ohio Division of Wildlife (ODOW) annually surveys oak trees for acorn abundance at 38 wildlife areas, and this year's poll results show an average of 40% of white oaks and 49% of red oaks bore fruit, meaning white oak production is slightly above average and red oak production is slightly below average.