A Message from Dale Minyo

After more than 30 years of sharing farm news across Ohio, it’s time for me to share some personal news. At the end of 2025, I’ll hang up my microphone and step away from the only career I’ve known. I’ll be retiring from Ohio Ag Net and Ohio’s Country Journal. That said, don’t be surprised if you hear my voice on the airwaves from time to time. I may not be behind the microphone every day, but I’ll always be close by when Ohio agriculture calls.

It all started in 1989 when I joined ABN Radio and TV fresh out of The Ohio State University with a degree in agricultural economics. My first radio broadcast came in May of 1995, and for the past 30 years, it’s been an incredible ride. In 2007 a transition occurred, and the Ohio Ag Net was born, but one thing never changed: my focus on telling the stories that matter most to farmers and agribusinesses.… Continue reading