A message of gratitude from Ohio’s National FFA Officer Candidate

By Morgan Anderson, OCJ FFA reporter

Each year, tens of thousands of FFA members across the United States flood the streets of Indianapolis, Ind. with the iconic “sea of blue” corduroy FFA jackets. It is hard to believe it was not even a hundred years ago that this look did not exist.

On Nov. 20, 1928, the “Future Farmers of America” was established in Kansas City, Mo., which subsequently led to the first-ever National FFA Convention being held there, too. There were 33 delegates from 18 states (Ohio included!) in attendance when Leslie Applegate of New Jersey was elected as the first National President.

In the last hundred years, what started off as a few farm boys sporting the blue and gold as the “Future Farmers of America” has since grown into a diverse organization that represents nearly 1 million members nationwide. In fact, in 1988, the Future Farmers of America changed its name to the “National FFA Organization” to reflect the growing diversity in agriculture we see today.… Continue reading