A national officer’s perspective of National FFA Convention

By Morgan Anderson, OCJ FFA Reporter

Over the past year, I’ve traded my small-town roots in Amanda for convention arenas, boardrooms, and classrooms across the country. With nearly 70 flights, visits to 21 states, and over 100,000 miles logged, I served as the 2023-2024 National FFA Eastern Region Vice President, representing 1,027,273 FFA members at local, state, national, and international levels.

Serving others is core to FFA, embodied in our motto: “Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to Serve.” This spirit is ingrained in the programming and culture of 9,235 FFA chapters across the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It’s also the focus of our organization’s largest annual gathering: the National FFA Convention & Expo.

From Oct. 23-26, Indianapolis hosted over 70,000 attendees and guests for the 97th National FFA Convention & Expo. According to Visit Indy, the convention's visitors, alongside our use of venues like the Indiana Convention Center, Lucas Oil Stadium, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and Indiana State Fairgrounds, boosted Central Indiana's economy by an estimated $40 million.