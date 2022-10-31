A pest, but not a pest here yet

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off

Manty insect pests become noticeable in fields late in the season. Most every farm publication will have articles about the latest pest to be on the lookout for. While some insects are found nationwide, some are only regional pests.

Soybean gall midge is a pest that has been found in many states to the west, and several ag publications have had articles on the issues it creates.

"We have a wide network of university researchers through the North Central Soybean Research Program located across the Midwest that are monitoring this pest," said Andy Michel, OSU Professor of Entomology, and Insect Field Crop Specialist for OSU Extension. "It seems to be more of a pest in Iowa and Nebraska and seems to be spreading north into parts of Minnesota and even Missouri. It is spreading kind of slowly.