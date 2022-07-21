A return to D.C. for Corn Congress

By Matt Reese

Ohio Corn & Wheat members were glad to once again have the chance to meet with legislators in Washington, D.C. this summer and to convene for Corn Congress in person.

“It was really nice to get back into D.C. and meet with legislators and their staff. It was almost like normal D.C. again back in 2019,” said Ben Klick, president of the Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association. “It was nice to meet face-to-face again and have a good conversation in person. Our legislators know and respect our issues and they want to keep farm country strong in Ohio.”

A key topic at both Corn Congress and with legislators was ongoing concern with the supply chain.

“As farmers, we are always thinking about 3 years at one time. We have crops in the bin that we are marketing, we are trying to grow a crop and we are prepping for growing a crop the next year.… Continue reading