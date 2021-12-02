A successful wheat harvest begins at planting time

By Dusty Sonnenberg, Matt Reese and Dale Minyo

It has been said that the greatest yield potential a crop has is when the seed is in the bag. Once a crop is planted, everything that occurs after that point impacts yield. For Doug and Jeremy Goyings of Paulding County, that means intensive management of the winter wheat crop: from a timely planting in the fall immediately after soybean harvest, to the split application of topdress nitrogen in March and April, to the use of fungicides and insecticides to protect the crop in the late spring and early summer. The Goyings had the top yield in Ohio’s 2021 Wheat Yield Contest with an entry of 138.4 bushels.

The Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association is pleased to congratulate this year’s Ohio Wheat Yield Contest State and District winners.

“Wheat can be a very profitable crop if you do the little extras and give it the necessary management attention,” said Doug Goyings.… Continue reading