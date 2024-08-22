A tale of two seasons on the 2024 Crop Tour

By Matt Reese, Dusty Sonnenberg and Joel Penhorwood

For northern Ohio, much of the story for the 2024 crop was written through the lens of extremely challenging planting conditions, with replants, wet holes in crop stands and less than ideal growing conditions early in the season. In many parts of northern Ohio, too much water early in the season limited yields.

In southern Ohio, the impacts of dry summer conditions showed up in most fields, particularly in Pickaway, Madison and Fayette counties. In many parts of southern Ohio, not enough water in the growing season has limited yields.

That being said, incredible crop genetics, excellent production practices and dedicated growers have largely minimized the challenges for the 2024 corn and soybean crops in Ohio. Yield estimates are still strong, though definitely trending lower from 2023.

This Crawford County corn was looking good with a 230-bushel yield estimate.

