A tradition of sheep, a legacy of stewardship

By Matt Reese, Kim Lemmon and Kolt Buchenroth

It has certainly not been easy, but Roger and Jan Cox have quietly worked together over many years to build a successful sheep operation and a family legacy. They are the 2021 Charles Boyles Master Shepherd Award winners.

“This award has been given since 1987. It is named after Charles Boyles who was the farm manager of the sheep and beef facilities at Caldwell Research Station for many years. This is the highest recognition the Ohio sheep industry awards,” said Roger High, Executive Director of the Ohio Sheep Improvement Association and Ohio Sheep and Wool Program. “It is an honor to be able to recognize shepherds who are certainly deserving of this.”

With a clear dedication to excellence, the couple has been able to accomplish much on their Morrow County crop and livestock operation.

"They are successful because of their teamwork," said Dale Davis, a Southdown breeder from Morrow County.