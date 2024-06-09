A train carrying soybeans derailed on their farm – Now what?

JNR Farms outside of West Mansfield in Logan County, Ohio was the site of a train derailment the evening of June 2, 2024. As reported by CSX, “A CSX train carrying grain derailed 20 railcars near CR 142 North in West Mansfield, OH. There were no injuries resulting from the incident and there is no danger to the public.”

Farmer Jerry Regula and his son Reggie Regula happened to be farming in the field immediately adjacent to the derailment and watched it all unfold. In this video, they talk with Ohio Ag Net about the incident and the major grain cleanup that they and other area farmers were able to help with to salvage the thousands of bushels of overturned soybeans. Tune in to hear about their perspective, lessons learned, and how it has impacted their planting season.… Continue reading