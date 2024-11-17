A true story, but ever so fishy…

By Don “Doc” Sanders

You may have heard of Chevron, the huge oil and gas company and probably one of the biggest oil producers in the world. But you may not have not heard of the “Chevron deference” justified by congressional agencies. This became an unspoken government policy some 40 years ago.

Here is the unspoken protocol. Congress would legislate a new, ambiguous bill to “fix” an issue. The enacted law was then passed to one of the agencies such as the FDA, EPA, USDA, or if there wasn’t a specific agency, a new one was formed. The purpose was to formulate government policy using the new law.

An example is when President Jimmy Carter formed the Department of Energy in 1977. Reportedly it was to plan strategies to conserve energy and develop alternative energy sources. I will let readers form their own opinions in this time of shifting energy strategies.