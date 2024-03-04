Accessing your farm vehicles more conveniently and safely with Universal Design

By Dee Jepsen and Laura Akgerman

The Ohio AgrAbility program works with farmers of all abilities. Our team provides outreach education about good body mechanics and safe lifting. We also make recommendations to farmers, agricultural businesses, landowners and gardeners about making their work environment safe and accessible.

A popular recommendation is to use equipment that is based on Universal Design (UD) concepts. The term Universal Design refers to the creation of products and systems that can be used by all people, without the need for adaptation or specialization. Using UD equipment and tools around the farmstead can be beneficial to all individuals and promotes independence for those with physical or mobility limitations. The UD products encourage farmers to maintain good ergonomics and body mechanics, which may make tasks easier and reduce the chance of injury.

Here are some Universal Designed examples that can be purchased or fabricated for accessing trailers, tractors and trucks.… Continue reading