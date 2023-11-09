By Dan Armitage, Buckeye Sportsman

It’s no news to me that Ohio’s oak trees are offering an abundance of acorns this season. The red oaks that tower over our small, metal-roofed cabin have been letting us know since September by shedding their fruit, which sounds like a rifle shot when a premium acorn hits the “tin” roof. Official numbers back-up our own findings: the 2023 survey of acorn abundance on select Ohio wildlife areas shows an average of 40% of white oaks and 54% of red oaks bore fruit, according to the Ohio Division of Wildlife (ODOW). The long-term average for white oak production is 37%, and 54% for red oaks.

“The thousands of acorns a mature Ohio oak tree drops on the forest floor will feed about 90 wildlife species,” said Kendra Wecker, ODNR Division of Wildlife Chief. “Deer, turkeys, squirrels, ruffed grouse, blue jays, raccoons, woodpeckers, foxes, and more seek out and eat acorns throughout the fall and winter.”… Continue reading