Adam Heffron nominated for executive director of Ohio Expo Center and Ohio State Fair

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that from the candidates sent by the Search Committee of the Ohio Expositions Commission and State Fair, he is recommending the appointment of Adam Heffron to be the new executive director of the Ohio Expo Center and State Fair. Heffron will replace long-time General Manager Virgil Strickler, who is retiring.

Heffron comes to Ohio from his position as the Director of Dane County’s (Madison, Wis.) Alliant Energy Center, a multi-venue events center hosting agricultural and other large events in Wisconsin’s state capital.

"I am excited to welcome Adam Heffron back to Ohio to lead the next period of growth and development at the Ohio State Fair," said Governor Mike DeWine. "Adam has the experience and passion to make our state fair the best in the nation. He will lead the changes outlined in the Expo 2050 plan that will make our fairgrounds even better for fairgoers, exhibitors, and other visitors."