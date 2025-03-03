Adams wins Ohio Farm Bureau 2025 Collegiate Discussion Meet

Jed Adams of The Ohio State University’s Collegiate Farm Bureau is the winner of Ohio Farm Bureau’s 2025 Collegiate Discussion Meet competition. The results were announced Feb. 8 during the YAP Winter Leadership Experience.

The Collegiate Discussion Meet tests participants’ subject knowledge, problem solving abilities and communications skills around current agricultural issues. The competition is designed for young agricultural professionals to work together to find solutions around these agricultural issues.

Adams grew up on his family’s Mt. Gilead dairy farm and showed dairy cattle at the Morrow County Fair throughout his youth, while also spending time working with his sister and brother-in-law on their sheep farm. He now attends The Ohio State University, where he is studying agribusiness and applied economics. After graduation, Adams plans to work in agriculture, specializing in either lending or policy.

As the winner, Adams receives a $1,000 scholarship and complimentary registration to the 2025 FUSION Conference in Denver, where he will compete at the national level.… Continue reading