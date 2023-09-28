Adapting to weather extremes when grazing

By Stan Smith, PA, Ohio State University County Extension, Fairfield County

Mother Nature continues to prove she can keep it interesting when grazing livestock. Considering the extremes in weather we’ve experienced in recent years, to suggest we need to remain flexible with our forage and feed management plans would be an understatement. However, as we consider past experience when setting course for the future, let’s reflect on our recent past and a few of those lessons learned.

Too wet, and then too dry, and too wet again does not average out to just right

After experiencing several Ohio winter and early springs of near record precipitation, followed by dry summers, this year most of us enjoyed a dry — perhaps too dry — late spring and early summer. Regardless, for many it allowed us to make some of the best quality first cutting hay we’ve seen in years. While quality might have been good, for some, yield was lacking.… Continue reading