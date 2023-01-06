Addressing agal blooms

By Dan Armitage, Buckeye Sportsman

Lake Erie anglers, boaters and environmentalists are among those in favor of a landmark proposed consent decree that will serve as a roadmap for federal and state regulators to address western Lake Erie’s chronic algal blooms.

This case was brought against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency by the Environmental Law Policy Center on the grounds that the EPA has failed to live up to the goals of the 1972 Clean Water Act by not exerting pressure on Ohio for repeated violations of the act. U.S. District Judge James Carr has been hearing arguments in the case, filed on Feb. 7, 2019.

"While we believe the timelines in the proposed settlement should be tighter as the provisions should have been realistically completed a long time ago," said Michelle Burke, president of the Lake Erie Marine Trades Association. "We are in favor of Judge Carr's actions and the prospect that this will finally lead to the necessary corrective actions to protect our lake."