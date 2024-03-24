Addressing food insecurity

By Brian Duncan, president of Illinois Farm Bureau

Food insecurity forces families to make unimaginable choices each day, such as choosing between paying rent or putting food on the table. In a country known for its robust agricultural industry, it is disheartening to know just how many people struggle with hunger.

In the U.S., one in 10 people are currently facing hunger, according to Feeding America. That is why it is so important for us to come together as a community to support and uplift our most vulnerable populations through programs such as Farm Bureau’s Harvest for All campaign.

Now wrapping up its 22nd year, Harvest for All seeks to fight hunger through donations of food, money and volunteer hours to local food banks and pantries across the country. Farmers continue to step up to address food insecurity and contribute to this nationwide effort by participating in county and state Farm Bureau campaigns.… Continue reading