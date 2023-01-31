Adjusting feed requirements for cold weather

By Dean Kreager, Ohio State University Extension Educator ANR, Licking County

A few years ago, I used to smile a little when my wife complained that our house was too cold at 64 degrees F during the winter months. Now, I find myself sneaking over to the thermostat and bumping it up a couple of degrees.

It is easy for us to know when we are cold, but how do we know when livestock are cold? In some situations, it is easy to see, such as if they are hunched up and shivering. Often, though, it is hard to tell when they are cold. Their comfort range is not the same as ours. Research has shown that below a certain point, our grazing animals will increase their metabolism to produce heat. This maintains body functions such as rumination and keeps the animal comfortable.

To meet the needs of increased metabolism, the animal will consume more feed.… Continue reading