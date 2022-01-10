AFBF Convention underway in Atlanta

The American Farm Bureau Convention was in full swing over the weekend with a full day of keynote addresses, workshops and awards.

AFBF President Zippy Duvall opened the convention with an inspirational address in which he discussed the organization’s successes in 2021 and priorities for 2022.

“Through even the greatest challenges, we never waver in growing the safest, most sustainable food, fuel and fiber in the world. And Farm Bureau remains true to our purpose — to be that one, United Voice of Agriculture,” Duvall said. “I believe with all my heart that there is reason to be optimistic.”

Former Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue was recognized with the Distinguished Service Award. A Border Collie from Florida, “Fit,” was named the 2022 Farm Dog of the Year. “How to Grow a Monster” by Kiki Thorpe was named the Foundation for Agriculture’s 2022 Book of the Year.

Additionally, several state Farm Bureaus were recognized for exemplary financial support of the Foundation and Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine and Montana Farm Bureaus earned the Pinnacle Award, the highest honor a state Farm Bureau can be awarded for program and membership achievement.… Continue reading