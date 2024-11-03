AFBF mini-grants awarded to two Ohio Collegiate Farm Bureaus

Two Ohio-based Collegiate Farm Bureau chapters were recently announced as recipients of mini-grants from the American Farm Bureau Federation.

Collegiate Farm Bureau organizations at The Ohio State University and Wilmington College each will receive $500 to aid in chapter recruitment, leadership development, community service outreach, officer development, purchase of educational materials and registration costs for conferences.

“Both of these chapters are great examples of what a successful Collegiate Farm Bureau is all about, and to see them being recognized at the national level is truly fitting,” said Katie Share, ExploreAg and youth development specialist with Ohio Farm Bureau. “With the help of these mini-grants, students will be able to boost their current programs and discover new opportunities that will allow them to increase their impact throughout their communities.”

Since the development of the program in fall 2017, American Farm Bureau has awarded more than 70 mini-grants through the Collegiate Farm Bureau Mini-Grant Program. … Continue reading