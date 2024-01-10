Ag Chat event in Circleville Jan. 27

The Pickaway County Community Foundation Agricultural Committee is hosting their newest event, Ag Chat, on Saturday Jan. 27, 20204. Ag Chat was put together with the idea of bringing people in the agricultural community together and learning about the latest advances in the ag industry.

The event will be held at Rhoad House 56, located at 1051 State Route 56 Circleville. The doors will open at 5 p.m. Dinner will be served at the event and will also have a cash bar. Admission is $15.

The two speakers at the inaugural Ag Chat will be Jason Mauck and Scott Shearer. Mauck is well known for his experimentation with intercropping, innovation and his large social media following. Shearer is a professor and Chair of Food, Agriculture and Biological Engineering at Ohio State University. Shearer specializes in digital and precision agriculture. Tickets are available at: https://cutt.ly/agchat2024.