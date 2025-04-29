Ag entrepreneurs encouraged to apply for Growing Tomorrow Grants

Beginning May 1, applications will be accepted for Ohio Farm Bureau’s Growing Tomorrow Grant, created to help inspire, encourage and nurture young agricultural professionals and entrepreneurs. With the support received from individuals and organizations like Nationwide and Farm Credit Mid-America, the Growing Tomorrow Grant anticipates awarding up to $100,000 this year. The grants are designed to find creative and transformative ways to address challenges facing the agricultural sector today, and to generate wider and deeper public understanding of farming and the ways that agriculture impacts our nation and our communities.

The Growing Tomorrow Grant program, established by Ohio Farm Bureau members Mike and Patti Boyert, ensures that creative young farmers can access opportunities the Boyerts did not have as they began their careers in agriculture. Their goal is to use these grants to enable young professionals to use their skills to alleviate the difficulties facing agriculture today, including a lack of public education regarding the importance of farms within the U.S.… Continue reading