Ag groups express opposition to Spartz anti-checkoff amendment

In late September, the U.S. House of Representatives voted down Rep. Victoria Spartz’s (R-IN) amendment to the Fiscal Year 2024 Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act by a vote of 49 to 377. The amendment targeted commodity checkoff programs and was vehemently opposed by many agricultural organizations.

Leading up to the House vote, a letter was sent to Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) from the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) and 129 leading state and national livestock, crop, and forestry organizations opposing the legislation. The Spartz amendment to the Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act attacks commodity checkoff programs, which are industry-led organizations that exist to promote agricultural products and support America’s hardworking farmers and ranchers.

“As a cattle producer, I am proud to pay into the Beef Checkoff because I know my $1 is doing more for our entire industry than I could do on my own,” said Todd Wilkinson, NCBA president and South Dakota cattle producer.… Continue reading