Ag-LINK enhanced application window for drought counties

As farmers plan for the upcoming growing season, many are facing hardships and financial strain caused by this year’s drought. In an effort to lessen the burdens caused by these conditions, the Ohio Treasurer’s office will be offering an enhanced Ag-LINK application window for counties most affected by the drought.

“This year’s drought has impacted farmers in many Ohio counties and placed a strain on the agricultural community,” said Treasurer Sprague. “We’re proud to offer an enhanced Ag-LINK window as a way to help farmers, agribusinesses, and co-ops in the communities most impacted by the drought.”

Through Ag-LINK, farmers, agribusinesses, and co-ops can receive an interest rate reduction on new or existing operating loans. For nearly 40 years, the program has helped Ohio’s agriculture community to finance the upfront costs for feed, seed, fertilizer, fuel, equipment, and other expenses.

Starting in January 2025, the Treasurer's office will offer an application window with enhanced Ag-LINK loan conditions for our agricultural partners in the counties most affected by the drought conditions.