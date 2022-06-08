Ag Net Communications Job Opening

Position: Marketing Specialist for Ohio’s Country Journal and Ohio Ag Net

Hours: Part-time Position – flexible hours

Pay: Commission based

Location: Works remotely – home based

Deadline to apply: June 24, 2022

Start date: Flexible

Ohio’s Country Journal and Ohio Ag Net are looking for a highly motivated individual to add to our advertising sales department. Ideal candidates should have experience in sales and knowledge of agriculture products and be team oriented.

To apply for the job, email us your resumé and cover letter.

