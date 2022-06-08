Ag Net Communications Job Opening
Position: Marketing Specialist for Ohio’s Country Journal and Ohio Ag Net
Hours: Part-time Position – flexible hours
Pay: Commission based
Location: Works remotely – home based
Deadline to apply: June 24, 2022
Start date: Flexible
Ohio’s Country Journal and Ohio Ag Net are looking for a highly motivated individual to add to our advertising sales department. Ideal candidates should have experience in sales and knowledge of agriculture products and be team oriented.
To apply for the job, email us your resumé and cover letter.