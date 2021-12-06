AgCredit awards $125,000 in grants to 14 local organizations

AgCredit, one of northern Ohio’s largest lenders for farmers, rural homeowners and agribusiness, announced that it is awarding a total of $125,000 in Mission Fund grants to 14 community organizations in support of their efforts to improve the quality of life in communities primarily within the cooperative’s 18-county service territory.

Now in its fourth year, the Mission Fund supports AgCredit’s commitment to investing in the future of agriculture and positively impacting the quality of life in rural Ohio. Recipients were selected based on their proposals to meet criteria in one or more of four key areas: Education, environment, technology and quality of rural life.

Following are AgCredit’s 2021 Mission Fund grant recipients and their projects:

Portage Fire District Firefighters Association, $5,000, Ottawa County

Buy grain-bin entrapment rescue equipment and provide crew training.Pemberville-Freedom Fire Department, $15,000, Wood County

Replace the department’s outdated brush truck to meet current National Fire Protection Association standards. Franciscan Earth Literacy Center, $14,911, Seneca County

Buy a new greenhouse for the center’s Seeds of Hope program, which teaches disabled students about gardening, composting and nutrition. … Continue reading