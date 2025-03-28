AgCredit distributes $22 million patronage dividend to borrower-owners

AgCredit – one of northern Ohio’s largest lenders for farmers, rural homeowners and agribusiness – announced today that it will distribute $22 million to its borrower-owners through its patronage program.

Each year, AgCredit’s Board of Directors reviews the cooperative’s net income and determines how much to return to the cooperative’s borrower-owners in the form of patronage. Qualified borrower-owners will receive their share during events at their local offices, through the mail or through direct deposits into their bank accounts. This is the 38th consecutive year AgCredit has distributed patronage with a total of over $466 million returned during that time.

"Our patronage dividend program is one of the biggest ways we give back to our borrower-owners. By returning a portion of our earnings each year, we're effectively lowering the cost of borrowing and reinforcing our commitment to the farmers, agribusinesses, and rural communities we serve," said AgCredit President and CEO Brian Ricker.