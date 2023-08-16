Agribusinesses bringing sustainability to customers

By Matt Reese

The word “sustainability” means a wide array of things to different people and Ohio’s agribusinesses have been working for many years to help customers be more sustainable in their own operations.

Products

In some cases, the products themselves offer significant benefits to the sustainability of the farms using them.

“We’ve been selling cover crop seed to local growers for many years. As policies change and there has been more incentive, we have worked with growers to get the right cover crop programs on their farm to benefit their operation financially as well as environmentally,” said Kara Spicer with B&B Ag-Vantages, Inc. in Conover. “We now have many farmers successfully using cover crops to improve their operations.”

In the case of NACHURS Alpine Solutions, the company’s liquid fertilizer product offerings are built around helping customers implement the 4R philosophy.

"Our products fit in quite easily with current sustainable practices such as cover crops and reduced tillage as they do not require soil tillage to be incorporated in the growing environment," said Becky Worley, brand specialist for NACHURS Alpine Solutions.