Agricultural fertilizer applicator certification training and testing options

By Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA, Ohio State University Extension

Fertilizer applicator certification began in 2014. The agricultural fertilizer applicator certificate is required by the Ohio Department of Agriculture when you apply fertilizer to more than 50 acres of agricultural production. Agricultural production is defined as grain, forage, and other cash crops grown primarily for sale. Both horticultural and agronomic crops are included under this law. There is no distinction between commercial and private fertilizer applicators: both certify or recertify in an identical way.

Commercial nitrogen or phosphorus containing fertilizers and manures from certain livestock operations require a fertilizer applicators certificate. Manure applications from permitted Concentrated Animal Feeding Facilities (CAFF) require the certificate.

A certificate is not required if you use only starter fertilizer through the planter, or if a certified applicator makes the application for you.

If you have any questions about whether you are required to have a fertilizer applicator certificate, call the Ohio Department of Agriculture at 614-728-6987 for a determination or more information on fertilizer regulations at https://agri.ohio.gov/divisions/plant-health/fertilizers… Continue reading