Agricultural implications of the “One, Big, Beautiful Bill”

The House Budget Committee has advanced a budget reconciliation package that includes $60 billion in new funding for farm programs over the next decade. Known as the “One, Big, Beautiful Bill,” the legislation provides a significant investment in production agriculture while also proposing major changes to federal nutrition and tax policy.

During the House Agriculture Committee’s markup of related provisions, Chairman GT Thompson emphasized the pressure facing U.S. producers. He cited rising input costs, falling commodity prices, and multiple years of financial loss for several major commodities.

“Input costs have skyrocketed, commodity prices are down, and the margin squeeze has every major commodity under water, with some in their third consecutive year of losses,” Thompson said.

According to the Agricultural and Food Policy Center at Texas A&M, farm profitability projections are currently at their lowest in over 40 years. Farm debt has reached a 50-year high, and Thompson warned that continued financial strain could impact the broader food and ag supply chain.