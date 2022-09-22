Agriculture Education Foundation announces scholarships

The Agriculture Education Foundation announces five scholarships issued for the fall semester of 2022. Five students becoming agriculture educators are each a recipient of $1,000 towards their tuition costs this semester.

Recipients of the scholarship are:

• Holden Nuhn of Collins is a freshman at Wilmington College planning to be an agriculture teacher upon graduation.

• Cora Crillow of Millersburg is a freshman at The Ohio State University, ATI planning to be an agriculture teacher upon graduation.

• Seth Richardson of Springfield is a freshman at The Ohio State University, ATI planning to be an agriculture teacher upon graduation.

• Haven Hileman of Stout is a sophomore at The Ohio State University planning to be an agriculture teacher upon graduation.

• Luke Jennings of Felicity is a freshman at The Ohio State University planning to be an agriculture teacher upon graduation.

These five students were selected based on their commitment to agriculture education.