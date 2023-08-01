Agriculture Education Foundation offering scholarships for future agri-science educators

The Agriculture Education Foundation is accepting applications for six $1,000 scholarships to be issued to college students enrolling in Ohio’s agriculture educator programs for the fall semester 2023.

New this year, the Agriculture Education Foundation will offer $4,000 in assistance for students attending the Bahamas Agriculture Marine Science Institute (BAMSI). This is an 800-acre working farm in the Bahamas that allows students to learn and work on the farm which is dedicated to reducing the needs for food imports in the Bahamas.

This opportunity is open to any student who meets the minimum qualifications and is enrolled or planning to enroll in an agriculture teaching major or 4-H extension major at any of Ohio’s three Universities offering these programs. It is also available for another two-year or four-year school in Ohio offering a two plus two program or another pathway to become an agriculture teacher or extension educator.

Applicants must have application materials submitted no later than Aug.… Continue reading