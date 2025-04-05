Agriculture responds to tariffs

On April 2, 2025, President Donald J. Trump announced that the United States would impose a 10% tariff on all countries effective midnight, April 5. Trump also announced individualized reciprocal higher tariffs on countries with which the United States has the largest trade deficits, which will go into effect on April 9.

The amount will be around half the current duties levied on the United States. The list included major agricultural importers, including China, with a 34% reciprocal tariff; the European Union, with a 20% reciprocal tariff; and Japan, with a 23% reciprocal tariff.

Trump previously announced 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico earlier in 2025 but then suspended the duties on agricultural products that comply with the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

On April 4, China announced they will place retaliatory tariffs on all US goods at 34%.

Agricultural groups are reacting in various ways.

Locally, the Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Association shared their concerns about the tariffs: "Global trade and international demand is a crucial market for corn producers.…