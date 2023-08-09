The annual Agriculture Technology Conference will be held at Northwest State Community College in Archbold on Aug. 23, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year’s event will highlight planting and automation technology. The morning sessions will feature presentations on systems approach to farmstead automation for grain crop production by Scott Shearer from the Department of Food, Agriculture, & Biological Engineering Ohio State University, broadband in Ohio and how it affects the agriculture industry by Peter Voderberg, Chief of BroadbandOhio, and spray drones by Alan Leininger, ANR Educator Henry County, The Ohio State University. The afternoon will feature technology demonstrations from manufacturers such as John Deere, Case IH, Horsch, Pottinger and many more. Demonstrations on current UAS “Drone” spraying technology will also be featured. Several agribusinesses will be featured in our trade show area including the field demonstration companies. Certified Crop Advisors recertification credits will be available. Register for the event at https://go.osu.edu/henryanr2023… Continue reading