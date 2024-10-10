AgNet 

AgriPOWER graduates 14

Fourteen farmers and agribusiness professionals from around Ohio recently graduated from Ohio Farm Bureau’s AgriPOWER Institute Class XIV. The elite leadership program was started in 2008 to help agricultural advocates gain influence over public policy issues that impact their businesses and communities.

Class XIV graduates are Blake Adams of LeesburgJenna Brown of UticaDeirdre Christy of CareyHeather Coen of New ConcordCristen Cramer of WoodvilleMia Grimes of Saint ParisHattie Hartschuh of NevadaLisa Holding of LondonOlivia Krumwiede of WakemanAlicia McCracken of Beach CityBrianna Smith of ShelbyShaeley Swick of UticaMary Wilhelm of New Bavaria and Cora Willeke of Marengo.

Over the course of a year, Class XIV participants learned from experts on how to become better leaders and advocates for the agricultural industry, including spokesperson and media training, social networking and communications.