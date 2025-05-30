AgriPOWER leadership, advocacy program applications are open

In 2025, Ohio Farm Bureau Federation will select individuals to participate in AgriPOWER Class XVI, a leadership and advocacy development program, which will consist of seven multiday institutes (18 total days). AgriPOWER is a program of Ohio Farm Bureau and designed for farmers and agribusiness professionals.

AgriPOWER educates, empowers and connects Ohio agriculture’s rising leaders in every sector. Through a 12-month, cohort-based program, class members will be able to:

* Leverage strengths to maximize individual influence in leadership opportunities

* Communicate effectively with stakeholders, consumers and policymakers

* Explain current issues in food, agriculture and the environment

* Outline the legislative process at the state and federal levels

* Create strong personal networks within and beyond Ohio agriculture

Through personal development workshops, issues expert speakers, industry tours and a class project, AgriPOWER Class XVI will be equipped to positively impact their industry and community.

Two of the institute sessions will be held out of state (one in Washington, D.C.,… Continue reading