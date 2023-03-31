Agritourism Conference coming April 1

Ohio State University Extension’s Ohio Agritourism Conference on April 1 is not an April Fool’s Day joke, but it does promise to be fun learning! If you’re thinking about adding or expanding agritourism activities on your farm operation, consider joining us as we learn more about what makes a successful agritourism operation. We’ll will visit two popular agritourism operations in southwest Ohio– Blooms & Berries Farm Market and The Marmalade Lily — with touring and talks planned at both locations.

Here’s the full agenda for the day:

9 a.m. – Registration at Blooms & Berries.

Blooms & Berries, an Inside Look. Jeff and Emily Probst – Owners. Meet the team and take a closer look at how we serve about 100,000 guests a year by staying authentically true to our brand and our team!

Morning breakout sessions, featuring Blooms and Berries Farm Market personnel:

Love Your Staff. Erica Clayton – Retail and Events Personnel Manager. … Continue reading