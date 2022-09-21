AgTech Innovation Hub created to find green solutions in agriculture

According to a recent report by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, a changing climate could make it more difficult to grow crops, raise animals, and catch fish in the same ways and same places as have been done in the past. Changes in the frequency and severity of droughts and floods brought on by climate volatility are real threats to Ohio agriculture

To help the agricultural industry meet the ever-changing concerns of its stakeholders, Nationwide and The Ohio State University have collaborated to form the AgTech Innovation Hub. This innovation hub will be facilitated by the offices of innovation for both organizations as well as the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES).

“Transitioning to a green economy, climate change — these are long-view issues that won’t be fixed overnight,” said Kirt Walker, Nationwide’s Chief Executive Officer. “Agriculture is a part of Nationwide’s DNA, and we believe it’s important to invest in resources that pave the way for a vibrant and robust food supply chain.… Continue reading