AI is starting to be integrated into advanced crop monitoring technologies

By John Fulton

As we look at the advancement of agriculture technology, artificial intelligence (AI) is starting to get integrated and allowing for new and advanced monitoring of agricultural crops. AI is one of the hot topics in agriculture today as it has started to be integrated into automated machinery, software solutions, financial analysis, image analysis, and other agriculture technology. Simply, AI enables computers and machines to simulate human learning, comprehension, problem-solving, decision-making, and autonomy. Conferences over the past year have highlighted how AI is starting to be used in crop monitoring.

Examples of AI being used in advanced crop monitoring include vineyard water management, fertility in potato production, precision agriculture technologies, drones for pest detection, and scouting, and Internet of Things ( IoT) in greenhouses. These examples provide improved efficiencies and deeper intel on crops for farmers to make more informed management decisions. It was found that wireless soil moisture sensors at a vineyard in conjunction with AI prediction tools improved water savings by 30% without compromising yield or quality.… Continue reading