AI: New v. old

By Matt Reese

I was recently giving a presentation to a farm group and a question came up about AI. Maybe for the first time ever, my mind immediately went to the 2024 definition of cutting-edge AI technology in agriculture instead of the 1938 definition of cutting-edge AI technology in agriculture.

In the 1920s and 30s, Russian scientist Ivanovich Ivanov developed the earliest techniques for artificially inseminating horses, cattle and sheep. By 1938 the practice had gotten started in the United States. Ivanov’s AI, of course, dramatically changed the future of animal agriculture. It was not that long ago I could safely assume that a reference to AI meant this one very specific practice in agricultural circles, but that, of course, has changed.

While the new AI has yet to eclipse the agricultural importance of the old AI, Artificial Intelligence is becoming a growing part of daily life for many people, including farmers.