Airable Research Lab expanding to Shawnee State in hopes of more soybean innovation

A major investment in agricultural research is taking shape in southern Ohio. With $1 million dedicated to renovating and expanding Shawnee State University’s Advanced Manufacturing Center, Airable Research Lab is setting up a new hub aiming to unlock new market opportunities for soybean-based products.

At the recent event officially confirming the project, Barry McGraw, founder of Airable, joined Ohio farmers, industry leaders, and dignitaries to celebrate the expansion. Leaders from Shawnee State University and the Ohio Soybean Council share how this collaboration benefits students, researchers, and Ohio's agricultural economy.