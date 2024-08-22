Alex Harrell Shatters Soybean World Record With 218-Bushel Yield

By Chris Bennett , Used with Permission from Farm Journal/AgWeb

At a freakish 218.2856 bushels per acre, Alex Harrell fired the soybean shot heard round the farm world. Mind-blowing yield. On Aug. 13, Harrell eclipsed his own world record of 206.7997 bushels, set in 2023. Back to back, he has grown the highest yielding soybeans in agriculture history.

The southwest Georgia farmer cut a bin-busting 218 bushels in the Georgia Soybean Production Contest. “At harvest, I thought I was in the ballpark of last year’s 206, but I never thought it’d be so high,” Harrell explains. “It’s an incredible result, but it’s a whole different story from last year.”

Changing the Formula

On 4,000 acres in Lee County, Harrell, 34, grows corn, soybeans, watermelons, and wheat. In 2024, a year after recording outrageous yields and breaking the 200-bushel barrier, Harrell aimed for the bull’s-eye again, but determined to change gears across the entire setup.… Continue reading