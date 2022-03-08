All eyes on Ukraine

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

All eyes are focused on Ukraine, “The Breadbasket of Europe.” The war has raised more questions than it provided answers.

How and when will this war end?Will Ukraine farmers plant corn in the next two months?Will the winter wheat crop be harvested this summer?Will the ports be operational soon to export grain already stored in the bins?If Ukraine does not plant corn this spring, where will the world find the extra 1 billion bushels of corn to make up for this production loss?

The market in in a state of fear and with that comes volatile prices. The wheat market has traders panicked, consequently it rallied $3.50 per bushel last week. The market was locked the limit up most days last week, so on Sunday night when the market reopens, prices likely go even higher. This has made it impossible for some grain buyers to buy cash wheat from producers, because these buyers would not be able to hedge their purchases.… Continue reading