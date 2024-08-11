Amanda-Clearcreek FFA members travel to nation’s capitol

By Morgan Anderson, OCJ FFA Reporter

For over 50 years, the National FFA Organization has provided members across the country with a premier leadership experience in the nation’s capital, exposing them to the rich history of Washington, D.C.

Known as the Washington Leadership Conference (WLC), thousands of students attend this 5-day event each summer. Focused on leadership, citizenship, service, and action, the conference allows FFA members to practice personal growth, witness advocacy in action, and experience new opportunities.

After completing an application and undergoing an interview process, two members from the Amanda-Clearcreek FFA Chapter attended the conference for free, courtesy of a memorial fund set up by the chapter.

Emma Strickler, a junior and the chapter’s reporter, said she knew she wanted to apply because of the positive experiences shared by previous attendees from her chapter.

“I had heard others from my chapter talk about their experience and how life-changing it was,” Strickler said.… Continue reading