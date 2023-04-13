“Amazing to see” soy biofuel opportunities growing rapidly

Tom Verry, director of outreach and development for Clean Fuels Alliance America, talks with Ohio Ag Net’s Dusty Sonnenberg about the rapidly expanding markets and opportunities for soy biodiesel, renewable diesel, and sustainable aviation fuels.

"I've been around the industry for 30 years, and the last 12 months have been the most exciting I've seen," Verry said. "It's always exciting, but this last 12 months have been amazing to see."