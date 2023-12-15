Americans for Clean Aviation Fuel

A transformative new initiative has taken flight with the formation of Americans for Clean Aviation Fuels (ACAF), a national coalition comprised of industry leaders from the aviation, manufacturing, energy, and agricultural sectors. ACAF is committed to expanding the use of clean aviation fuels (CAFs), driving national efforts to expand the use of American-grown feedstocks and harnessed energy — benefitting the American economy, heartland farmers and growers, the environment, and national security.

CAFs provide an environmentally sound alternative to using conventional jet fuel by significantly reducing lifecycle greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and encompass the universe of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) — biofuels or synthetic fuels derived from renewable biomass feedstocks, waste resources, and renewable energy resources, as well as captured carbon and hydrogen.

“Americans for Clean Aviation Fuels brings together industry leaders from diverse sectors to highlight the broad benefits of homegrown fuels to our nation’s economy and energy security. We are leading a national movement to build a future where aviation is powered by American energy sources that are good for the economy and our environment,” said Nick Boeyink, ACAF States Director.… Continue reading