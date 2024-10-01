Amplifying Ag with BASF: Getting a handle on Soybean Cyst Nematode

Did you know fall is the optimal time to be sampling for Soybean Cyst Nematode? Nick Tinsley of BASF gives an update on what to look out for and tips on how to sample in the latest in the Amplifying Ag series. SCN is robbing farmers of yield more than many may realize, making soil sampling all the more important to better understand how to combat the pest. How many soil samples to take per field? How much soil should I collect? What spacing should I maintain between samples? How do I interpret the results?

Tune in to this latest episode of Amplifying Ag with BASF to learn more.