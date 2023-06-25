An interview with Bob Suver, Clark County Ohio Field Leader Roadshow

Join host Dusty Sonnenberg in an engaging interview from the Ohio Field Leader Roadshow as he sits down with Bob Suver of Clark County.

From discussing the challenges and successes of the growing season to shedding light on his involvement with the Ohio Soybean Council and programs like WISHH and USEC, Bob’s expertise provides a practical and informative perspective.

Ohio Field Leader is a program of Ohio's soybean farmers and their checkoff.