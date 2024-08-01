Analyzing by the bushel versus by the acre, Episode 47, Armstrong Farms

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

In episode 47 of the Ohio Field Leader Podcast, Dusty visits with Allen and Andrew Armstrong on the Ohio Field Leader Roadshow in Clark County. Allen and Andrew discuss their multigenerational family farm and how the operation has changed over the years. With a mind for business and finding the best practices and technologies that fit their operation, the Armstrong’s analyze their farming operation by the bushel rather than by the acre. Through the years, they have grown farm and served their community, providing leadership to organizations and making an impact at the local, state and national level.

